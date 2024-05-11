Snowtex founder SM Khaled honoured with CIP award

In recognition of significant contribution to the country's economy through export, SM Khaled, founder and managing director of Snowtex Group was honoured with the Commercially Important Person (CIP) award for the second time in a row.

On behalf of SM Khaled, Snowtex Group Director Sowmettro Ghosh Partho received the award, reads a press release.

On Thursday (9 May), the commemoration and CIP card was awarded at Hotel Radisson Blu in the capital at the CIP (Export) and CIP (Trade) 2022 card distribution ceremony, organised by the Ministry of Commerce.

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

SM Khaled graduated from Dhaka University and started his career in journalism. Later, he left his job and focused directly on business from 1998. The export RMG company 'Snowtex Group' has been developed under his efficient leadership.

At present Snowtex is an organisation of four big factories. Along with exports, SM Khaled developed a lifestyle brand 'SaRa Lifestyle' for the local market. About 20,000 employees are currently working in all the organisations of Snowtex Group.