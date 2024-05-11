Snowtex founder SM Khaled honoured with CIP award

Corporates

Press Release
11 May, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 05:15 pm

Related News

Snowtex founder SM Khaled honoured with CIP award

Press Release
11 May, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 05:15 pm
Snowtex founder SM Khaled honoured with CIP award

In recognition of significant contribution to the country's economy through export, SM Khaled, founder and managing director of Snowtex Group was honoured with the Commercially Important Person (CIP) award for the second time in a row. 

On behalf of SM Khaled, Snowtex Group Director Sowmettro Ghosh Partho received the award, reads a press release.

On Thursday (9 May), the commemoration and CIP card was awarded at Hotel Radisson Blu in the capital at the CIP (Export) and CIP (Trade) 2022 card distribution ceremony, organised by the Ministry of Commerce.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu was present as the chief guest on the occasion. 

SM Khaled graduated from Dhaka University and started his career in journalism. Later, he left his job and focused directly on business from 1998. The export RMG company 'Snowtex Group' has been developed under his efficient leadership. 

At present Snowtex is an organisation of four big factories. Along with exports, SM Khaled developed a lifestyle brand 'SaRa Lifestyle' for the local market. About 20,000 employees are currently working in all the organisations of Snowtex Group.

Snowtex / CIP Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

1d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

1d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

3d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

3d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How much has US-Israeli relations deteriorated?

How much has US-Israeli relations deteriorated?

47m | Videos
Resolution passed to recognize Palestine as a full member of the United Nations

Resolution passed to recognize Palestine as a full member of the United Nations

3h | Videos
Foreign investors will come back

Foreign investors will come back

3h | Videos
Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

1d | Videos