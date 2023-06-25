Commerce ministry hands out 180 CIP cards

Bangladesh

UNB
25 June, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 06:57 pm

Related News

Commerce ministry hands out 180 CIP cards

UNB
25 June, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 06:57 pm
Commerce ministry hands out 180 CIP cards

The Ministry of Commerce on Sunday awarded 180 businessmen, selected as Commercially Important Persons (CIPs) of the year 2021, for their contribution to the country's export sector.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to the businessmen in a ceremony at a hotel in the capital. The CIPs and designated representatives of CIPs received the crest and cards.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh presided over the event while president of FBCCI Md. Jasim Uddin, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan were present as special guests.

Among the CIPs, 140 have been selected for contributing directly to the export sector. Among them 4 in raw jute category, 4 in jute products, 5 in leather and leather products, 8 in frozen food, 17 in oven garment (single), 4 in oven garment (group) category, 8 in agricultural products, 3 persons in agro processed products, 3 persons in light engineering products, 4 persons in pharmaceuticals category and 3 persons in handicrafts category were selected as CIPs.

Others include 3 in Home Textiles, 25 in Knitwear (Single), 7 in Knitwear (Group), 2 in Ceramic Products, 1 in Plastic Products, 7 in Textiles and Computer Software, Computer Services and Data Processing etc, 4 people have been selected in the class.

Apart from this, 23 representatives of miscellaneous products category and representatives of five EPZ companies have become CIPs.

Besides, 40 people were selected from the representatives of business organisations and given CIP cards.

A CIP receives a special ID card from the Ministry of Commerce and from the government. The CIPs are invited to the Citizen's reception for various national ceremonies, including entry to the Bangladesh Secretariat and the city corporation.

The CIPs have priority seating opportunities in most domestic public transport during business trips.To facilitate visas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers a 'Letter of Introduction' to the Embassy concerned. They get access to the VIP lounges at airports, and their family members receive priority when booking cabins at government hospitals.

The primary list of CIPs is prepared based on the amount of export, income tax and value-added tax (VAT), the type of business, employment, among other aspects.

Top News

Commerce Minister / CIP cards / CIP Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

50m | TBS Today
Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

3h | TBS World
How to tackle heatwave?

How to tackle heatwave?

9h | TBS Stories
Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month