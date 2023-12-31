South Sudanese expatriate entrepreneur Kamrul Hassan selected for CIP award

31 December, 2023, 08:25 pm
South Sudanese expatriate entrepreneur Kamrul Hassan selected for CIP award

South Sudanese Expatriate Entrepreneur Kamrul Hassan Sagar, has been selected as the 2023 Commercially Important Person (CIP) in recognition of his contribution to the country's economy.

Kamrul Hassan was nominated as CIP in the category of 'non-residents who remit the most foreign exchange through legal channels'.

The Minister of Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment Imran Ahmed gave this award at Dhaka on World Expatriate Day on Saturday.

Kamrul Hassan is a pioneer Businesssman in South Sudan. He is the Managing Director of IPTEC LTD. ISP and ICT Solution Provider Company in South Sudan. Among the total 150 employees in his organization, 30 Bangladeshi professional high-skilled employees have been working in his organization.

Kamrul Hasan Sagar said that with the introduction of this incentive, we can see a significant increase in remittances through legitimate channels.

