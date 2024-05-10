Tanvir Ahmed recognised as CIP consecutively from 2014

Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Envoy Legacy, Sheltech Group, & Green Textile and Kutubuddin Ahmed, chairman of Envoy Legacy, Sheltech Group, & Green Textile, respectively, were recognised as commercially important persons (CIP) for 2022.

It is a testament to their exceptional contributions and leadership in the textile and manufacturing industries. Tanvir Ahmed was recognised as the Youngest CIP in 2014. Till now he received the CIP status every year for outstanding contribution to export and trade, reads a press release.

Tanvir Ahmed received the CIP award for himself and on behalf of Mr. Kutubuddin Ahmed Thursday at Hotel Radisson Blu water garden from State Minister of Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu. While Senior Secretary of Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh, FBCCI president and other officials of the ministry and senior business leaders from trade bodies were present at this graceful occasion.

Kutubuddin Ahmed, the visionary behind Envoy Textiles Limited, received recognition in the textile fabrics category; whereas Tanvir Ahmed was awarded in woven garments category for his impactful work as Director of Cosmopolitan Industries Pvt. Ltd (CIPL). Recently Tanvir Ahmed was also re-elected as nanaging director Unanimously at 28th AGM of Envoy Textiles Ltd.

Demonstrating a pragmatic approach to problem-solving and an unwavering commitment to seeing projects to fruition, Tanvir Ahmed emerges as a dynamic figure with a proven track record of success across academic and entrepreneurial realms.

As a young and accomplished entrepreneur spanning diverse sectors, Ahmed embodies positivity and industriousness, consistently pursuing excellence. Renowned for his dedication, diligence, and proactive mindset, he adeptly explores unconventional avenues and devises innovative solutions. His journey is punctuated by remarkable achievements, including serving as a director of the India–Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IBCCI), receiving recognition as the Youngest Commercially Important Person (CIP) in 2014, former director Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Vice- President of Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation and Bangladesh Ceramics manufacturers and exporters association and current Director of the prestigious board of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), not to mention being named as the MD of the Year 2023 by C-Suites of Bangladesh Brand Forum.

These recognitions underscore the profound influence and commitment of the remarkable journey of Tanvir Ahmed to fostering industry excellence and development.