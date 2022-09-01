Shwapno​​​​​​​ opens new outlet in Siddhirganj 

The country's leading retail shop chain Shwapno opened a new outlet in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, on Thursday (31 August).

Investor Alhaj Abdul Matin Mia, Shwapna's Head of Business Expansion Md Shamsuzzaman, Regional Sales Manager Shafiqul Islam, Zonal Manager (Inventory and Cash Management) Anitya Talukdar and many others were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Shwapno Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said that there Shwapno has outlets in 42 districts of the country and the company hopes to expand the service further.

Customers can also avail of home delivery service, said a press release.