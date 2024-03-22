Shwapno offers special discount on 22-23 March

Supershop Shwapno offers customers the convenience of buying several essential products every week at a lower price than the retail market.

Besides, there are special discounts on essential products throughout Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the Supermarket Owners Association is conducting activities to keep the market tolerable during Ramadan like every time.

As part of this programme of the Super Market Owners Association, Shwapno will be selling some products at a special discount on 22 and 23 March.