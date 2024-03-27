Shwapno opens outlet at 60 feet road

One of the country's leading retail chain shops Shwapno has launched a new outlet at Barek Mollar More in Manipur 60ft, Mirpur 1.

This new outlet of Shwapno was inaugurated today (27 March).

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Shwapno said, "I believe, our range of services will be more extensive in this new outlet."

Abu Nasser, director (Operations), Shwapno, said, "On the occasion of the launch, there are attractive offers for customers throughout the month. Apart from Buy One Get One Free, there are also cash discounts."

The opening ceremony was attended by investor Rubel Ahmed, head of business expansion of the dream. Shamchuzzaman, Shawpno's Regional Head of Operations Saker Noor, Area Sales Operations Manager Ali Akbar and many others.

Full address of the new outlet: 224/A, Barek Mollar More, Paschim Manipur 60 Ft Mirpur Dhaka.