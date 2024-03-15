Shwapno offers free water to people stuck in traffic during iftar

Shwapno staff members have offered free water to people stuck in traffic jams during iftar on Thursday (14 March).

The free water bottles were distributed at several places in the capital, including Gulshan 1, Kakoli, Bijoy Sarani and Karwan Bazar intersections.

Shwapno authorities said this effort aims to assist people who cannot return home on time due to traffic jams and other reasons.

They said the supermarket chain took the initiative out of social responsibility.