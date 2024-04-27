Shwapno offers free sherbet to beat the heatwave

In a heartwarming gesture, Shwapno, a leading retail chain in Bangladesh, is offering free sherbet (a refreshing drink made with lemon, tang, sugar, and mint leaves) to quench the thirst of people amidst the ongoing intense heatwave.

The initiative, which kicked off on Saturday (27 April), has been met with widespread appreciation from the public.

Shwapno 's Executive Director Sabbir Nasir explained that the company decided to take this step in response to the severe heatwave that has been gripping the country.

"We understand the discomfort and hardship that people are facing due to the intense heat," he said, adding, "We hope that our small gesture will bring some relief and help people stay hydrated."

The sherbet is being distributed at Shwapno outlets across the country, and the company plans to continue the initiative for as long as the heatwave persists.