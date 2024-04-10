Crossing religious boundaries: A tale of fasting and unity in Ramadan

A Hindu devotee and a Muslim devotee locked in an embrace as symbol of shared happiness for Eid. Image generated by Microsoft Copilot.

My wife's grandfather, the late Surya Kanta Saha, was a devout Hindu. Every Ramadan, he used to arrange iftar for around 1,000 people.

This tradition of his transcends religious boundaries and embodies the spirit of compassion and solidarity among the community.

People used to call Surya Kanta "Bathu Bhai" as he was a person of short stature.

Among the locals, he was not just a betel leaf seller, but also a pillar of his community.

His humble shop, nestled amidst the labyrinthine alleys of Old Dhaka's Nazira Bazar, was a testament to his unwavering commitment to serving others.

During Ramadan, Bathu Bhai's shop took on a new purpose as he offered muri (puffed rice) at a lower price, ensuring that even the less fortunate could break their fast with dignity and a full stomach.

But Bathu Bhai's generosity extended beyond mere charity.

The late Surya Kanta Saha.

Every year, on the 27th and 28th day of Ramadan, he would join his Muslim brethren in fasting, a practice that had become ingrained in his family.

It was a solemn commitment that bore testament to his profound respect for the rituals of his Muslim neighbours.

The origins of his fasting ritual are rooted in a poignant moment in his family's history.

Following the tragic loss of their unborn son, Surya Kanta's wife was inconsolable.

It was then that an old woman approached him and advised him to fast on the 27th and 28th day of Ramadan for the next 18 years.

At that time, the old woman handed Surya a vial of water, infused with the sacred verses of the Quran, and whispered words of hope – "The Great Allah is very merciful," she said.

"Shed tears of repentance and pray to Allah. Allah will fulfil all your desires."

Miraculously, a year later, Surya's wife gave birth to a baby boy, a beacon of hope amidst their grief. It was a moment of profound revelation, reaffirming his faith in the power of prayer and the boundless mercy of the Almighty.

Since then, Surya Kanta's family has steadfastly observed the tradition of fasting during Ramadan.

Even after his passing, his wife and descendants have continued the legacy, arranging Iftar for the underprivileged and distributing food at Old Dhaka's Jora Masjid, cementing their commitment to spreading kindness and compassion.

As for myself and my wife, we too have been inspired by the legacy of Surya Kanta Saha.

Every year, we join our Muslim brethren in fasting for two days in Ramadan – a small yet heartfelt tribute to the memory of our late grandfather.

But Bathu Bhai's story is not just about religious rituals. It is a testament to the enduring values of empathy and unity.

In a world fraught with divisions, Ramadan serves as a beacon of hope, a reminder that irrespective of faith, we are bound by our shared humanity.

It is a time for reflection, compassion, and above all, unity.