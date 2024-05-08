ACI Limited announces Sabbir Hasan Nasir as new MD of Shwapno

08 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 03:32 pm

ACI Limited announces Sabbir Hasan Nasir as new MD of Shwapno

08 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 03:32 pm
Sabbir Hasan Nasir, the new managing director of Shwapno. Photo: Courtesy
Sabbir Hasan Nasir, the new managing director of Shwapno. Photo: Courtesy

ACI Limited has recently announced Sabbir Hasan Nasir as the new Managing Director of Shwapno. 

With over 28 years of professional experience locally and internationally, Sabbir Nasir has held various management positions in multinational companies and leading local companies, reads a press release.

After graduating from BUET with a first-class degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1996, Sabbir Nasir began his career at Bata Shoe Limited. 

He later obtained his MBA from IBA while working at Bata and subsequently moved on to work at IDE and Golfrate H&PC Limited in Angola, where he oversaw Unilever's manufacturing operations in the Angolan market. 

Sabbir Nasir has also worked at TetraPak South East Asia Private Limited and served as the CEO of OTOBI from 2006 to 2011.

Sabbir Nasir joined ACI in 2012 as the executive director of Shwapno, and under his leadership, Shwapno has become a leading brand and a household name in Bangladesh. 

Arif Dowla, the group managing director, has commended Nasir for his transformational leadership at Shwapno.

In addition to his academic achievements, Sabbir Nasir is an alumnus of MIT Sloan School of Management and the University of California, Berkeley.
 

