'Shwapno' now in Rayerbag

Shwapna, one of the country's popular retail chain shops, started its journey on a large scale in Rayerbag area of the capital.

The new outlet was inaugurated on Monday (31 October), read a press release.

Md Samsuddin Bhuiyan Sentu, commissioner of Ward No. 65, Dhaka South City Corporation, was present as the chief guest, while Mohammad Khairul Hasan, regional chief executive officer of the city corporation, attended the event as a special guest.

Md Shamsuzzaman, head of business expansion, Abu Naser, director (operations), and Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Shwapno, also attended the ceremony.