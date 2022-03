Retail and grocery chain shop Shwapno is set to open a new outlet in Chhagalnaiya, Feni on Thursday (24 March).

The new outlet is located at the main road area of Chhagalnaiya, said a press release.

Abu Naser, director operations of Shwapno, and Md Shamsuddoha Shemul, director of the retail expansion department of Shwapno will be present, among others, at the launching event.