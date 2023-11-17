Shwapno offers 'unbelievable' discount prices on 17-18 Nov

Shwapno, the country's largest grocery chain, is once again offering "unbelievable" discounts on many essential items, with customers being able to purchase several products at lower prices compared to the open market on 17-18 November.

Some highlights of the discounts include potatoes, eggs, and meat at remarkable prices, reads a press release.

Potatoes, known as the Diamond variety, are available at Shawpno for Tk36 per kilogramme, significantly less than the market price of 50-55.

Similarly, farm brown eggs are priced at Tk10 per piece, whereas beef premium cubes are offered at Tk730 per kg.

The store also presents substantial discounts on fish, including Hilsa and Rui, providing affordability at Tk379 and Tk285.

Additionally, other products like cauliflower, Golda Chingri, and fresh milk powder exhibit considerable price reductions.

Moreover, TRESemmé shampoo, sized at 500ml, is available at Shawpno for Tk690 (normally priced at 770 in the market), while the 340ml variant of Head and Shoulders Shampoo is offered at Tk536.25, significantly lower than the market price of Tk590.

Furthermore, ACI and Pushti Flour are discounted at Tk17 for 2kg, and products under the Flormar cosmetics brand's label are available at a remarkable 50% off.

The superstore Shawpno stands out by providing these discounts without VAT on essential household items like rice, lentils, sugar, potatoes, onions, fish, and meat, aiming to ensure affordability and accessibility for everyday consumers.

To maintain fairness and discourage hoarding, Shawpno has imposed a purchase limit of 2kg of potatoes per customer.

