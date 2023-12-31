Shwapno inaugurates new outlet in Pabna

Shwapno inaugurates new outlet in Pabna

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Popular retail chain shop "Shwapno" has opened a new outlet in Pabna's Sujanagar at Molla Super Market. 

The inauguration took place at 5:30pm on 30 December, reads a press release.

Present at the event were Ahmed Firoz Kabir, Member of Parliament for Pabna-2 (Sujanagar, Aminpur), Chairman Shahinujjaman Shahin of Sujanagar Upazila, Mayor Rezaul Karim Reza, Abdul Awal, an investor in Sujanagar branch, Mohammad Abdullah Al Mahbub, Regional Head of Operations for Shwapno, Zonal Manager Atiqur Rahman, Divisional Expansion Incharge Sarwar Jahan, Outlet Manager Saddam Sakib, and many others.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, the Managing Director of Shwapno, said, "Shwapno has expanded its services across the country for the convenience of customers. We have long planned to establish a modern outlet in Pabna's Sujanagar area. Here, our service environment will further expand. We hope that customers will regularly visit this Shwapno outlet in a healthy and safe environment."

Abu Naser, Operations Director of Shwapno, said that the new outlet will offer various monthly offers and home delivery services.

For home delivery from this new Shwapno outlet, customers can contact 01776-585860.
 

