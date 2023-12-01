Shawpno offers discounts on fish, meat and oil among other products

Popular supershop chain Shawpno is offering discounts on various goods including meat, fish and oil, said a press release.

On 1-2 December, customers can buy some products from Shawpno at a lower price than the open market.

The 1kg packs of ACI and Pusthi brand flours will be sold at a Tk18 discount.

Shawpno is offering discounts on all essential products.

Besides, the supershop does not charge VAT on open rice, pulses, sugar, potatoes, onions, fish, and meat.