Shwapno wins Super-Samakal Earthquake and Fire Preparedness Award-2023

Retail chain Shwapno received the Super-Samakal Earthquake and Fire Preparedness Award-2023 for raising awareness and encouraging preparedness for earthquake and fire related disasters.

On Wednesday (23 August) at 11am in a hotel in the capital Gulshan, crests, certificates and cash were handed over to the award winners.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman handed over the second runner up prize to Md Kamruzzaman, media and public relations manager of Shwapno.

Activities starting from 1 January 2022 to 10 April 2023 were included in the scope of this year's competition. The awardees are selected through a jury board.

On behalf of Shwapno, Director of Operations Abu Nasser, and Manager of Marketing Analytics Sheikh Shafi Mahmood were also present on the occasion.

The Strengthening Urban Public Private Programming for Earthquake Resilience (SUPER) project is a consortium project.

Action Aid Bangladesh, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), United Purpose and World Vision Bangladesh are implementing the super project with the financial support of European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECO).

Samakal and Super Consortium jointly organised this award for the second time. The judges of this competition were Samakal's Advisory Editor Abu Saeed Khan, Open University Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahbooba Nasreen and Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) Civil Engineering Department Professor Mehdi Ahmed Ansari.