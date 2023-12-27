Shwapno’ becomes 6th among top 15  leading brands in Bd

27 December, 2023, 03:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Brand Forum has awarded the best brands of the country. 

The 15th edition of the 'Best Brand Award' was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the capital on Saturday evening (December 23). 

'Shwapno' has been awarded as the best superstore for the seventh consecutive time.

Besides, the country's biggest chain supershop Shwapno has achieved the sixth position among the top 15 leading brands.

After the announcement of Shwapno's recognition as the best brand in the super shop category for the seventh consecutive time, the award was received on stage on behalf of Shwapno by Salah Uddin Misbah, head of business, Shwapno; Saiful Alam Rasel, head of retail administration, Shwapno; Md Selim Aktar, head of inventory and cash management, Shwapno; Hasib Ul Alam, business head-general merchandise category, Shwapno; Md Fariduzzaman, head of creative, Shwapno; Shehjad R Majid, data analytics lead manager, Shwapno, Tanzina Aktar, head of business (lifestyle), Shwapno; Nusrat, head of trade market research, Shwapno; and Md Sabbir Hossain, regional manager of operations, Shwapno and Md Kamruzzaman, media & PR manager, Shwapno.

On Saturday night, 'Shwapno' also received the award for country's sixth best brand at the event titled Best Brand Award 2023, overall all brands.

Supershop 'Shwapno' started its journey in 2008. 

Shwapno's chain shops are connecting consumers with marginal farmers and suppliers. 

Currently the super shop has 416 outlets across the country.

In 2018 and 2020-21, 'Shwapno' clinched the prestigious 'Superbrand' accolade under Superbrands Bangladesh. 

Additionally, the company was honoured with the esteemed 'Sixth Asia Marketing Excellence Award,' securing the coveted title of Asia's 'Marketing Company of the Year 2020.' 

Notably, amidst fierce competition with prominent marketing companies across 17 countries including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Malaysia, 'Shwapno' emerged triumphant. 

This year, the company further demonstrated its commitment to excellence by receiving the Super-Samakal Earthquake and Fire Preparedness Award among private companies in Bangladesh.

