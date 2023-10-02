ShareTrip's new website aims to change travel discovery with its innovative features

02 October, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 09:14 pm

ShareTrip's new website aims to change travel discovery with its innovative features

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ShareTrip, a travel tech company, has unveiled its new website, promising travellers a better booking experience, said a press release.

Packed with cutting-edge technology and an array of innovative new features, ShareTrip is set to redefine how travellers plan and book their journeys.

The new website now offers travellers a wide range of flight options, giving users the power to customise journeys based on preferences and budget. With options to filter flights in terms of earliest, cheapest, or fastest routes, it is now possible to carefully strategise bookings while extracting the best value. 

Moreover, customers can set a price range that will show the relevant flight options within their budget. Taking personalization to even newer heights, the website also allows customers to filter out flights in terms of their preferred layovers while booking, ensuring a fun travel experience. Additionally, the website also features Baggage Protection and Travel Insurance, ensuring utmost safety. 

The reformed website enables simplified date changes and refunds, which is completely automated and remains active at all times. As a result, adapting to last-minute changes has become simpler and faster than ever.

Another major upgrade within the website is its sleek and intuitive user interface (UI) and exceptional user experience (UX). The redesigned homepage allows users to navigate through ShareTrip's products, also enabling them to conveniently explore destinations with available hotel inventory backed by ratings and reviews. There is also a special segment to display the top holiday packages available along with precise airline route pricing. This intuitive layout ensures that users can swiftly access essential travel details, simplifying the planning and booking process.

Tajmul Hossain, head of Digital Marketing, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the new ShareTrip website, which is another step towards fulfilling our CEO's vision of making travel accessible and enjoyable. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a streamlined, user-friendly design approach using feedback from thousands of users, analysis of support tickets, and substantial social media interaction. Today, we unveil over 20 new features and upgrades that were inspired by our user-centric design philosophy. This marks just the beginning of our commitment to innovating."

