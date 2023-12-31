ShareTrip announces winter deals with top brands

A cosy winter awaits the ShareTrip Users, as the country's leading travel tech platform is going to introduce a winter cross-branding campaign with lucrative windfalls through astonishing deals for them.

The online travel agency is partnering with Xiaomi (Amaya Industries), Bongo, D's Bistro, Gorur Ghash, Hobnob Coffee, Hotshot Automotive, Jatri, Lotto, MedEasy, MSI, The Mall, and Zaynax.

The campaign will start on 1 January and continue til 31 January 2024, reads a press release.

People going on a short winter trip and planning to rent a car can book through Jatri Car Rental and enjoy a 10% discount. Those travelling by bus can also enjoy a 10% discount on Jatri Digital Ticketing. Additionally, users who need to fix their car for travel or regular use can now enjoy a 10% exclusive discount on the total bill from Hotshot Automotive.

Now, ShareTrip users who are interested in shopping for the holidays and winter can avail of 10% discounts on products from Lotto, Gorur Ghash, The Mall, and Xiaomi (Amaya Industries). Users can also benefit from 0% EMI for up to 12 months and get free purchase delivery for Xiaomi (Amaya Industries) products. People will also be able to get up to Tk 4,000 prize bond on the purchase of laptops from MSI. Besides shopping, people can enjoy exclusive food deals – up to 10% on Hobnob Coffee and a flat 10% discount on D's Bistro.

Winter is the best time to enjoy movies with a cup of hot chocolate, and ShareTrip is bringing the perfect offer through Bongo. Now, the users will be eligible for an exclusive 25% discount on the subscription fee by using a unique coupon code. On the other hand, winter is also the season when people quickly come up with cold. By considering these factors, ShareTrip has collaborated with MedEasy and Zaynax. Now, users can receive Tk500 cashback on a minimum order of Tk2,000 from MedEasy and enjoy a 15% discount on Dr Sharabela Package. The benefits include unlimited consultation (audio or video) and up to 50% discount on over 300 hospitals and diagnostic partners.

Additionally, selected partner customers can receive exclusive vouchers from ShareTrip for specific services.

Regarding the incredible cross-branding campaign, Md Nafiz Choudhury, Sr Manager, Campaign, Product, Partnership and Loyalty, Marketing, ShareTrip, commented, "As Bangladesh's leading travel tech company, we are continuously bringing exciting deals for our cherished users. The cross-branding campaign allows us to add more value to people's lives, which goes beyond travelling. Moreover, we have achieved a few awards in 2023, and we want to begin the new year of 2024 by elevating our users' experience, without whom we would not have been able to grow or achieve so much. Let's celebrate the new year with multiple offers."