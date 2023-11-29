ShareTrip accoladed with prestigious Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023

Country's leading travel tech platform ShareTrip has recently been honored with the prestigious Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023 for its contribution to developing a smart financial ecosystem.

Themed as "Masters of Evolution", Mastercard Excellence Awards was organized at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dhaka last Saturday.

The event also marked the 10th anniversary of Mastercard's Bangladesh office. This year, 44 winners were accoladed with Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023 in different categories in recognition of their innovations in the financial landscape. ShareTrip won the award in "Excellence in MasterCard Business (Merchant) – Online" category.

Sadia Haque, Co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, received the award with Kashef Rahman, Founder and CEO of ST Pay, in attendance. Mr. Kashef underscored the need for collaboration and innovation for driving growth and building a sound financial ecosystem.

Many distinguished guests including the Guest of Honor Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Chairman of Unnayan Shamannay; Helen LaFave, Charge d'affaires at the US Embassy; Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director of the Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank and Md Sarwar Hossain, Director of Foreign Exchange Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank, graced the occasion with their presence.

ShareTrip has been working tirelessly to spearhead advancements in travel technology and make travel services more accessible and available to cross-sections of people. To achieve this, they are bringing in innovations riding on the power of technology. Of late, ShareTrip has introduced ST Pay comprising a number of beneficial financial tools, which will elevate user experience. This award comes as a testament to their continuous efforts to drive evolution in this industry.

Sadia Haque, Co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, said about this achievement, "Seamless and secure digital transactions are a cornerstone of building a cashless society. I'm grateful our work has been recognised on such a big platform. The recognition for our innovation in our SkyTrip co-branded credit card, crafted in collaboration with EBPLC and Mastercard, speaks of our dedication to shaping a seamless and smart financial landscape."