ShareTrip adds features to minimise travel hassles

Adding further to the globetrotters' delight, popular travel-tech solution ShareTrip has just unveiled their new set of additions to the platform.

The cutting-edge travel features include Travel e-SIM, SmartDelay, Flight Alerts and Flight Compensation – all ensuring a better travel experience for ShareTrip users, reads a press release.

ShareTrip has introduced Travel eSIM to enable seamless connectivity across the world for travellers throughout their journeys. Users can install their eSIMs any time before the trip. The service will be exclusively catered according to their destinations and only within the service period.

SmartDelay is another new ShareTrip service that offers complimentary lounge access to travellers in the event of a flight delay exceeding two hours. Users registering their flights at least six hours before the scheduled departure will become eligible for the service and will receive a LoungeKey™ voucher. LoungeKey™ provides access to a network of over 13 hundred airport lounges worldwide.

To help travellers align themselves with the flight schedules, ShareTrip's new Flight Alert feature is here to send notifications to passengers via email and SMS. Tracking notifications are activated 24 hours before the departure time, offering travellers better peace of mind through early alerts.

In any case, flights being cancelled, delayed, or overbooked, ShareTrip users can also utilise the Flight Compensation feature, and claim for their compensation of up to 600 Euros. Users can also receive up to 1,250 Euros for luggage issues (destruction, loss, damage, delay), and up to 5,400 Euros for extra expenses caused by flight disruptions.

The latest offerings in the platform come as an outcome of ShareTrip's collaboration with TripAdd, a travel support system powered by AI.

On this note, Nafiz Chowdhury, senior manager of Campaign, Product, Partnership and Loyalty at ShareTrip, said, "At ShareTrip, we do not simply focus on streamlining the common setbacks faced by travellers, but also explore beyond the typical means of travel solutions and utilise the power of innovation and collaboration to design something extraordinary for our users.

"Following a remarkable synchronisation with TripAdd, we've been able to extend a new line of features that promise added benefits to the users. This has taken us one more step closer to creating a travel experience second to none."

With a cumulative download record of over 820,000, ShareTrip remains among the country's leading travel-tech platforms. More than three million customers have been facilitated by the manifold offerings of ShareTrip, which also fuels the operations of over 6,000 registered travel agents across Bangladesh.