ShareTrip returns with "Share the Joy" Campaign this Eid, Supporting Vulnerable Women and Children in Bangladesh

ShareTrip, a leading travel-tech platform, is embracing the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr with its annual "Share the Joy" campaign. This year's initiative, in partnership with ActionAid Bangladesh, a renowned international NGO championing social justice, focuses on empowering disadvantaged women in Bangladesh.

The essence of Eid lies in sharing joy not just within our immediate circles but with the wider community. ShareTrip is continuing its tradition of celebrating Eid with the underprivileged and is committed to ensuring that the spirit of the festivities reaches every corner.

In partnership with ActionAid Bangladesh's Happy Home Project, ShareTrip is dedicated to brightening the lives of underprivileged girls. This collaborative effort aims to spread happiness and foster goodwill throughout the community, leaving a lasting impression on these young lives.

Reflecting on the initiative, a spokesperson from ActionAid Bangladesh expressed, "This partnership with ShareTrip enables us to create cherished Eid memories for these children, profoundly impacting their lives."

Sadia Haque, Co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, remarked, "Eid is a time for compassion and generosity. The 'Share the Joy' campaign allows us to assist women and children facing significant challenges. Together, we can create lasting change by fostering hope and opportunity, meaningfully celebrating the spirit of Eid."

Regarding the impact of the campaign, Ms Haque further added, "While our initiative directly aids these women and children with Eid essentials, we also believe in the broader mission of empowering them towards economic independence and a more secure future."

The "Share the Joy" campaign runs until the end of Ramadan. ShareTrip invites everyone to join this impactful initiative. By booking a domestic flight on ShareTrip, you'll directly contribute to spreading Eid cheer and fostering hope for vulnerable women and their families.