SBAC Bank inaugurates 15th Agent Banking Outlet at Demra

South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd has inaugurated its 15th Agent Banking Outlet at Paradagar, Konapara, Demra, Dhaka.

The bank's Managing Director & CEO Habibur Rahman inaugurated the Agent Banking outlet as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The event was also attended Md Abdul Matin, deputy managing director; Manzurul Karim, head of Principal Branch; Mohammad Shafiul Azam, head of ADC and Md Feroj Chowdhury, head of Agent Banking, SBAC Bank.

At present, SBAC Bank has a total of 15 agent banking outlets where customers can enjoy all sort of banking services like A/C opening, Fund Transfer, Deposit Schemes, Foreign Remittance, Utility Bills etc.

Local dignitaries and senior executives of the bank were also present at the inauguration ceremony.