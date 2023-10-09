Round table discussion to celebrate World Mental Health Day

Photo: Courtesy

World Mental Health Day 2023 is an opportunity for people and communities to unite behind the theme "Mental health is a universal human right" to improve knowledge, raise awareness and drive actions that promote and protect everyone's mental health as a universal human right.

A round table discussion was held on 8 October at Channel I, Dhaka. The program was organised by Bangladesh Association of Psychiatrists and Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd was the scientific partner.

This program was chaired by Prof. Brig. Gen. (Retd) Dr. Md. Azizul Islam, President, BAP. Prof. Dr. Md. Titu Miah, Director General (DG), Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) was the chief guest in the program. Dr. Mohammad Tariqul Alam, General Secretary, BAP gave the welcome speech and Dr. Helal Uddin Ahmed, EC Member, BAP was the moderator of the program. Renowned psychiatrists Prof. Dr. Md. Golam Rabbani, Prof. Dr. Jhunu Shamsun Nahar, Prof. Dr. Md. Faruq Alam, Prof. Dr. M A Mohit Kamal, Prof. Dr. M M A Shalahuddin Qusar (Biplob), Prof. Dr. Nahid Mahjabin Morshed, Dr. Avra Das Bhowmik, Dr. Mekhala Sarkar, Dr. Md. Zahir Uddin, Dr. Farzana Rahman Dina, Dr. M M Jalal Uddin, Dr. Niaz Mohammad Khan, Dr. Rubina Hossain, Dr. Abdullah Al Mamun and Dr. A K M Khalequzzaman. Advocate Lubna Yasmin, Bangladesh Supreme Court was also present to share her valued opinion. Psychiatric Social Worker Md. Jamal Hossain was also present. Vote of thanks was given by Md. Mizanur Rahman, General Manager, Marketing, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Mental health is a basic human right for all people. Everyone, whoever and wherever they are, has a right to the highest attainable standard of mental health. This includes the right to be protected from mental health risks, the right to available, accessible, acceptable, and good quality care, and the right to liberty, independence and inclusion in the community. These were the highlighting topics that were discussed in the program.