We should be concerned about the long-term effects of social media

In today's digital era, it's undeniable that our daily lives are affected by the extensive influence of social media. While social media has its positive uses, scientists are starting to understand how excessive usage might negatively affect our mental health in the long run.

According to global social media statistics, social media is used by 61.4% of people worldwide. Studies have found that more than 210 million people are addicted to social media. Some of the most popular sites used globally include Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter.

As social media is still a new technology, the amount of research on this topic and its long-term effects is relatively low. On the other hand, several studies have already discovered a connection between excessive social media use and a higher risk of suicidal ideation, self-harm, loneliness, anxiety and depression.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 280 million people suffer from depression and 7,03,000 people die from suicide annually. A 2019 study conducted on teens in England found that using social media more than three times a day is a determinant of poor mental health and well-being in teens.

Another University of Pennsylvania study found that excessive use of Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat increases feelings of loneliness. On the other hand, the study discovered that cutting off social media use can actually boost your general well-being and help you feel less alone and isolated.

Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram may intensify a Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) which can affect your self-esteem and cause anxiety. It can increase phone usage, even when it's not safe, keep you up at night and make you prioritise social media over spending time with people in real life.

Even though every social media site has advantages, it's necessary to keep in mind that social media will never be able to fully replace in-person human connection. The likelihood of acquiring or worsening mood disorders like anxiety and depression increases with the amount of time you spend interacting on social media as opposed to in-person relationships.

The hormones that reduce stress and make you feel happier, healthier and more optimistic are activated only when you are in physical contact with other people. For the sake of mental wellness, face-to-face interaction is necessary. Making eye contact with someone you care about is the fastest and most efficient way to diminish stress and elevate your mood.

Addiction can be effectively controlled by developing the practice of self-denial for an hour or a week. You can also minimise addiction by uninstalling the app or disabling social media notifications. Most tablets and phones display the amount of time spent on a specific app.

By timing and staying aware of the hours you spend on it every day, you can be more mindful about your usage. Furthermore, using an app that forces you to exit social media sites after an allotted time can also be helpful.

Khairul Sadman Farabi is a Student Tutor (ST) at Brac Business School, Brac University.

Sadia Noshin Prome is a second-year student at Brac Business School, Brac University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard