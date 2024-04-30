Climate hazards causing mental illnesses in coastal population: Study

Climate change has been causing mental health disorders at alarming rates in the coastal communities of Bangladesh, as revealed by a recent study published today (30 April).

According to the research titled "Climate Change Induced Mental Health Problem in the Coastal Region of Bangladesh," conducted in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira, 25.07% of the surveyed population suffered from moderate to extremely severe anxiety, 22.48% from depression, 49.42% from stress, 20.03% from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and 43.95% from poor sleep quality.

The findings of the study – jointly carried out by the Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research at BRAC University and Bangladesh Health Watch, a civil society platform, were disseminated at the BRAC Centre Inn in the capital.

The study highlighted that the Shyamnagar area is highly vulnerable to climate change due to its low-lying geography, making it susceptible to natural hazards such as cyclones, coastal flooding, sea-level rise, and coastal erosion.

Among the respondents, 23.6% identified cyclones and storm surges as the most prevalent climate-induced hazards.

During the event, Ainun Nishat, a climate change specialist and professor emeritus at BRAC University, said, "Climate change is not a static issue. It has long-term impacts on people, their lives, and livelihoods.

"It is good that the baseline study has been conducted. Now, we need to follow up with families to understand the further impact of climate change on mental health," he added.

Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed, an associate professor at the National Institute of Mental Health, said climate change and mental health have a synergistic effect.

"People experience personality problems due to the effects of climate change. Researchers should prioritise subjective importance when conducting studies," he added.

Dr Daniel Novak, first secretary at the Embassy of Sweden, emphasised the importance of telemedicine and the inclusion of health in the National Adaptation Plan.

He stated, "Climate change is dangerous. In Sweden, people are considering the future impact of climate change when making decisions like having children."

The study found challenges in accessing healthcare, including shortages of healthcare facilities and skilled professionals, limited psychosocial support, shortages of medicine, and diagnostic constraints, as well as unaffordable private healthcare services.

Community members employ various coping strategies, such as borrowing loans, seeking alternative livelihoods, using traditional medicines from Kabiraj, and communicating with friends and neighbours.

The study recommended enhancing mental health service provision, allocating adequate budgets, establishing surveillance mechanisms and counselling units, and integrating mental health into the National Adaptation Plan and National Health Adaptation Plan.

It also emphasised the need for adaptation strategies to consider mental health impacts, focus on vulnerable groups, update policy and legislative frameworks, and enhance healthcare facilities and provisions for mental health service providers.