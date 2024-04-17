FY25 budget to bolster support for people with disabilities

Highlights

• The social welfare ministry proposes an increase in expenditure by Tk35 lakh to Tk3.85 crore for the disability identification programme

• The allocation for Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust is proposed to rise by about Tk4 crore to Tk39.70 crore

• The allocation for National Foundation for the Development of Disabled Persons is proposed to increase by Tk2.33 crore to Tk44.73 crore. This foundation operates 74 schools countrywide

• Tk484 crore has been sought to construct a sports complex for people with special needs

The government is taking initiatives to increase mental and physical health services, education, and sports opportunities for people with disabilities in the budget for the fiscal 2024-25.

According to the Ministry of Social Welfare, initiatives will be available for organisations involved in providing health and education services to individuals with disabilities to expand their capacity.

During a recent budget management committee meeting of the ministry, a decision was made to enhance services for people with disabilities, despite only a marginal increase in the allocation for these initiatives.

Md Nazrul Islam, additional secretary (Budget, Activities, and Evaluation) of the social welfare ministry, told The Business Standard, "The government is actively working to enhance the quality of life for marginalised groups within society. There is a particular emphasis on improving facilities for individuals with disabilities."

On 19 March, a joint meeting was held between the social welfare ministry and the finance ministry to discuss these matters further.

According to the meeting minutes, a decision was made to expand the disability identification programme in the upcoming financial year. The ministry proposed an increase in expenditure by Tk35 lakh to Tk3.85 crore compared to the current budget.

Additionally, the allocation for the Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust was proposed to rise by about Tk4 crore, reaching Tk39.70 crore from the current fiscal year's Tk36 crore. The government aims to incrementally raise the allocation in this sector.

Another proposal was placed to increase expenditure on the rehabilitation of burn victims and disabled individuals by Tk26 lakh, bringing it to Tk2.59 crore.

The allocation for the National Foundation for the Development of Disabled Persons was proposed to increase by Tk2.33 crore to Tk44.73 crore compared to the current financial year. This foundation operates 74 schools across the country.

Additionally, the ministry proposed an increase in the budget allocation for disability services and support centres. The ministry currently operates 103 disability service and support centres nationwide. An allocation of Tk80.32 crore has been proposed for these centres in the next financial year's budget, up from the current allocation of Tk76.14 crore.

The proposed allocation for five government schools catering to students with disabilities is set to increase from Tk8.80 crore to Tk9.45 crore. Additionally, there is a proposal to raise the allocation for 64 integrated visually impaired educational institutions from Tk12 crore to Tk13.35 crore.

Furthermore, Tk484 crore has been requested in the next financial year's budget to construct a sports complex for people with special needs. Projects related to this initiative will be included in the annual development program of the National Foundation for the Development of Disabled Persons.

Notably, the allocation for this sector in the current budget has been reduced in the revised budget, from Tk300 crore.

In the next budget, it is stated that Tk9 crore will be allocated for the construction of the academic building and therapy centre of the Goleja Khatun School for Intellectual Disability and Autism at Gopinathpur in Pirganj, Rangpur.

Additionally, there are plans to expand the National Academy for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disabilities project.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) National Disability Survey-2022 data, the number of disabled persons in the country is 46 lakh. The survey results indicate that 2.8% of the country's total population has a disability.

One lakh students with disabilities receive education scholarships. The government has allocated Tk112.74 crore in the current financial year for disabled student allowances, a figure that will also be maintained in the FY25. The monthly allowance per student varies from Tk900 to Tk1,300 based on their level of education, ranging from primary to higher education.

Furthermore, there is no change in the expenditure on disability allowances, which remains at Tk2,978.71 crore for the current financial year. The allocation will remain the same in the upcoming fiscal year as well. The government provides a monthly allowance of Tk850 to each disabled person.