Raowa organises golf tournament on its 40th founding anniversary

On its 40th founding anniversary, Raowa (Retired Armed Forces Officer's Welfare Association) has organised a golf tournament where AB Bank Ltd was the sponsor.

The tournament took place at Army Golf Club on Saturday (19 March).

Tarique Afzal, president & managing director of AB Bank Ltd along with Major General Alauddin MA Wadud, chairman of Raowa inaugurated the tournament, reads a press release.

More than 300 golfers of RAOWA took part in the prestigious event.