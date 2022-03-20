Raowa organises golf tournament on its 40th founding anniversary
On its 40th founding anniversary, Raowa (Retired Armed Forces Officer's Welfare Association) has organised a golf tournament where AB Bank Ltd was the sponsor.
The tournament took place at Army Golf Club on Saturday (19 March).
Tarique Afzal, president & managing director of AB Bank Ltd along with Major General Alauddin MA Wadud, chairman of Raowa inaugurated the tournament, reads a press release.
More than 300 golfers of RAOWA took part in the prestigious event.