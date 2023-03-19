SQ Group hosts golf tournament to mark birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

A three-day long '1st SQ Group Bangabandhu Birthday Celebration Golf Tournament-2023' was held at Mainamati Golf and Country Club in Cumilla Cantonment from 16 to 18 March 2023.

Some 100 golfers participated in this tournament which was held in association with SQ group, reads a press release.

Mainur Rahman, president of Mainamati Golf and Country Club and GOC of 33 Infantry Division inaugurated the tournament by flying coloured balloons and pigeons on the club ground.

AZM Shofiuddin Shamim, chairman of SQ Group & director of SBAC Bank, was present as a special guest.

At the end of the tournament, a cake was cut on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 103rd birth anniversary and National Children's Day and prizes were distributed among the winners.