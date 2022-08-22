Rangpur City Corporation dwellers can pay holding tax through bKash

Corporates

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 05:47 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dwellers of Rangpur City Corporation can now pay holding tax through bKash account.

As a result, around 50,000 house owners can pay their holding tax without any hassle. It will also mobilise the overall tax collection of Rangpur City Corporation, said a press release.  

Recently, an agreement has been signed between bKash and Rangpur City Corporation in this regard.

Md Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa, mayor of Rangpur City Corporation; Gouri Shankar Paul, regional manager, Distribution and Retail Business of bKash, Ahmed Rubayet, deputy general manager, Strategy and Business Development Department of bKash and senior officials of both the organisations were present at the event.

Customers can avail the service through bKash app by following a few steps. For that, a customer needs to click on 'Govt Fees' from 'Pay Bill' option and then select Rangpur City Corporation. After that, they can complete the payment by entering the holding tax number.

Not only holding tax, other fees and taxes can also be paid through bKash soon.

Besides Rangpur City Corporation, dwellers of Dhaka North City Corporation and Sylhet City Corporation can pay fees and taxes through bKash as well.

