10% discount on bKash payments at 'Mana Bay' water park this summer

Corporates

Press Release
21 April, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 09:54 pm

Related News

10% discount on bKash payments at 'Mana Bay' water park this summer

Press Release
21 April, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 09:54 pm
10% discount on bKash payments at &#039;Mana Bay&#039; water park this summer

'Mana Bay' water park is offering a 10% discount on bKash payments to buy entry tickets online to enjoy family outings this summer. Customers can enjoy this discount as many times as they like during the campaign period till April 30, 2024.

Located in Gazaria, Munshiganj, near Dhaka, Bangladesh's first premium water park has a variety of activities for people of all ages, reads a press release.

Spanning around 60,000 sqm this water park features water slide tours, wave pool, flowrider double, kid's area, lazy river and many more. All rides are included in the ticket price. That means, after entering, there is no need to pay for a separate ride.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Customers can make the payment using the bKash app, Payment Gateway or by dialling *247# during the campaign period. Details about the campaign can be found at the link – https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/mana-bay. Tickets can be purchased from this link – https://www.manabay.com/.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

6h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

12h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

14h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

1h | Videos
How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

3h | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

4h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

5h | Videos