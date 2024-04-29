bKash provides another 39,680 books to Bishwo Shahitto Kendro's book reading programme

bKash has provided another 39,680 books this year to the Nationwide Enrichment (Book Reading) programme of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK), following a decade of successive years of partnership. These books will be distributed in various schools across the country with the aim of shaping and enlightening the young minds of the students.

Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed, the artisan of creating enlightened minds and the founder of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, received the books from Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash, reads a press release.

With the aim to inculcate book reading habits among the students, the responsible corporate organisation bKash has been associated with this Nationwide Enrichment programme of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014. Under this initiative, bKash has provided more than 300,000 books to various educational institutions that have benefitted nearly 3 million readers nationwide.

It is mentionable that bKash has been engaged with various initiatives to encourage book reading habits since its inception. Since 2018, bKash has been cooperating in organising Bangla Academy's 'Amar Ekushey' Book Fair as the main sponsor. In addition, the company is distributing 20,000 copies of the graphic novel series 'Mujib' every year to 500 Bangla and English medium schools across the country to inspire school students with the ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. bKash has also been bearing the annual tuition expenses of the students of Proyash, a specialised school in Jashore, since 2019.