Expats sharing Eid joy with loved ones sending remittance thru bKash

Sending remittances to loved ones in the country through bKash is becoming popular day by day. Especially, expatriates are using this service more to send safe, hassle-free and instant remittances from over 110 countries ahead of the holy Ramadan and Eid.

In the first 20 days of Ramadan this year, expatriates have sent remittances of Tk517 crore to their loved ones' bKash accounts, reads a press release.

This way, expatriates are sharing their joy of Eid with their loved ones and also playing a vital role in strengthening the country's foreign exchange reserves.

Now relatives of expatriates can cash out remittances at a lower cost of Tk7 per thousand from around 2,700 ATM booths of 19 commercial banks across the country. They can avail of this low-cost cashout facility from the ATM booths through USSD channel *247# and bKash app.

Alongside, cash out from agents has also become more affordable. Now customers can cash out up to Tk50,000 per month at a cost of Tk 14.90 per thousand at two "Priyo Agent" numbers. As always, this cash out charge is inclusive of all charges including VAT.

The facility of sending remittances legally through mobile wallets or agent points of MTOs worldwide is gaining the trust and popularity of the expatriates. In 2023, expatriates sent a total of Tk6,252 crore remittances through bKash and contributed to the economy of the country.

Meanwhile, the relatives of expatriates living in the country are receiving the full amount instantly with a government incentive of Tk25 per thousand. Through this they are shopping for Eid and availing of other services like paying utility bills, using send money, mobile recharge, payment of educational institution or government fees, zakat-fitrah, donation etc from the comfort of their home.

Besides, they can also open savings accounts from 5 banks and NBFI through the bKash app.