Stress-free Eid shopping with bKash payment

Corporates

Press Release
06 April, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 03:12 pm

Convenience is the key in today's digital world, especially when it comes to making payments for daily purchases. From everyday shopping at the local grocery store to booking travel tickets, eating at restaurants, shopping at superstores and fashion brands, and ordering products online, all can be done with bKash payment now.

During festive seasons like Eid, it is more fun to pay with bKash as customers can get exciting discounts and cashback on their purchases. Currently, bKash's 75 million customers nationwide can make seamless digital transactions by scanning QR codes, dialling *247#, or using payment gateways at around 600,000 merchants.

bKash's integration with banks and financial institutions is also enabling customers to make quicker and safer digital payments. Besides, bKash has introduced direct payments from Visa debit or credit cards through the bKash app to make digital payments more accessible, swift, hassle-free, and secure for bKash customers, reads a press release.

Fahmida Kabir, a working mother, praises the convenience of digital payments in a conversation with her while she was shopping for Eid.

She said, "I always prefer digital payments, be it during festive season or throughout the year. I find bKash payment very convenient as I don't need to carry cash everywhere. Hassles of counting cash, dealing with change, or worrying about counterfeit notes can also be avoided. On top of that, I can avail cashbacks and discounts during Eid shopping, which definitely makes my experience better. And bKash payment is now available in majority of the shops and restaurants. So, bKash has the easiest stress-free payment option for me."

Meanwhile, bKash and City Bank have jointly launched a special collateral-free digital nano loan service called "Pay-Later" that facilitates payments with interest-free loans through bKash app.

Now, customers can buy any product or service and pay directly with this special loan if they don't have sufficient balance in their accounts. They don't have to pay any interest if the due amount is paid within seven days.

Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, Head of Corporate Communications and PR of bKash, said, "We have been working with different stakeholders to develop a digital payment ecosystem in the country to bring the real benefits of cashless payments to our customers. At the same time, as part of habituating customers and merchants, bKash also brings various cashback and discounts on shopping at online shops, Facebook pages, branded stores, fashion houses, shoe stores, electronics ahead of festivals like Eid. Not only big merchants like superstores or brand shops, small businesses in the neighborhood are also accepting cashless payments through their bKash personal retail account (PRA)."

The discount and cashback offers on bKash payment this Eid can be viewed on bKash website and official Facebook page.

You can also visit the link-  https://www.bkash.com/campaign/search?category=grocery-shopping%2Cramadan-offer%2Coffline-payment.

