Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View and Este Medical Bangladesh collaborate for premium services

Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View and Este Medical Bangladesh have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The signing of this agreement yesterday is anticipated to mark a noteworthy milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the two institutions, reads a press release.

Este Medical Bangladesh will extend special discount services to members and customers of Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View under the terms of this MoU.

Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View and Este Medical Bangladesh enter into this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide their members, guests, and customers with an unparalleled five-star experience, along with the UK's established and world-renowned Skin, Hair, and Dental Clinic services.