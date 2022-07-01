Relish the ‘Mango Madness’ at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden

As summer gets going in full swing, it brings sheer happiness for everyone to indulge themselves in a burst of joy, courtesy with the season's king fruit which is none other than Mangoes.

Prepared with the finest hand picked mangoes, the delectable spread is a mix of traditional and modern flair that includes mango mille-feuille, mango mascarpone, mango Danish etc., and is available in abundance all throughout the month starting from Tk295.

Cool your summer down at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden and indulge in the mango overload with a special summer menu consisting of the freshest Mango special desserts at its restaurants.

The thirst-quenchers can freshen up themselves to savour some tantalising drinks such as mango fizz, mango mojito and mango blossom.

Delightful dessert items like mango tarts and mango opera cakes will also be part of the regular buffet at Water Garden Brasserie restaurant. You can also sink your teeth into the sweetness of vanilla mango cake to beat the summer heat.

Moreover, tastebuds can lead your stomach to a tropical twist with the classic mango baked cold cheesecake curated by the expert patisserie team. A rich cream cheese batter over an amazing cracker crust is baked in a water bath. The natural sweetness and flavour of mangoes make a light and refreshing yet rich, smooth, and creamy dessert available only at Tk3,000 per kg.

Food lovers who look for a little stroll at the poolside, can complete their authentic mango-filled experience with the special mango chicken curry puff available at ChitChat.

The Mango Menu will be available till July 13, 2022.