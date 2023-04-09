Qatar Airways Bangladesh hosts iftar event

To celebrate Ramadan, the Qatar Airways Bangladesh team invited their top corporates and embassy to join an exclusive iftar event at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka.

Over 150 distinguished guests including the ambassadors, government officials, corporate personalities, media, travel and trade partners, Qatar Airways Frequent Flyer Club members and other dignitaries from various sectors were present at the event, reads a press release.

The iftar was hosted by Mohamed El Emam, Qatar Airways' Bangladesh and Nepal country manager and country representatives.

During the event, the airline thanked everyone for the key role that they play in supporting Qatar Airways.