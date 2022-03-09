Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden honours trailblazing Bangladeshi women professionals

Corporates

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 06:24 pm

Related News

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden honours trailblazing Bangladeshi women professionals

To commemorate International Women’s Day 2022, Radisson Blu recognised women who have succeeded in both public and private professions

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 06:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, to commemorate International Women's Day (IWD) 2022, for the first time hosted International Women's Day 2022-Women of Excellence, an awards series to honour the career-based accomplishments of female professionals in Bangladesh.

At the event, a discussion panel was held with prominent women professionals of the country, who were honoured for their career achievements.

With this initiative, Radisson Blu Dhaka has shown their commitment to #BreakTheBias, which is the theme for IWD 2022, reads a media release.

State Minister of Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation Md Mahbub Ali graced the event as the chief guest.

Present as the event's special guest was Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

The panelists of the event were Sadia Haque, founder of ShareTrip; Shimul Yousuf, actor, director and singer; Humaira Azam, managing director and CEO of Trust Bank Limited; Shwapna Bhowmick, country manager at Marks & Spencer; and Farida Yasmin, president of National Press Club.

Awardees included Rumana Chowdhury, founder and chief Designer of Warah, Sharmin Rinvi, president of Economic Reporters Forum, and Nahid Osman, celebrity chef.

The panel was moderated by Mahzabin Ferdous, executive director of Concito.

General Manager in-Charge and Director of Sales and Marketing of Radisson Sharfuddin Newaz, said, "It brings us, at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, great joy to be celebrating the career-based accomplishments of Bangladeshi female professionals, especially during the month of our great country's Independence. We must never forget to pay tribute to these dynamic Bangladeshi women, whose role in moving the country forward is immense. Our best wishes to all of our respected panelists as well as all the women who have joined us here tonight."

Every year, Radisson Blu Dhaka celebrates International Women's Day through their signature programme, which features special events and discounts on the hotel's services for women, the release added. 

This is the first time they have launched their awards series for outstanding women professionals.

Radisson Blu / International Women's Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

5h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

5h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

7h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

8h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

30m | Videos
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

30m | Videos
Russia now the world's most sanctioned country

Russia now the world's most sanctioned country

35m | Videos
Biden bans Russian oil

Biden bans Russian oil

35m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market