Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden honours trailblazing Bangladeshi women professionals

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, to commemorate International Women's Day (IWD) 2022, for the first time hosted International Women's Day 2022-Women of Excellence, an awards series to honour the career-based accomplishments of female professionals in Bangladesh.

At the event, a discussion panel was held with prominent women professionals of the country, who were honoured for their career achievements.

With this initiative, Radisson Blu Dhaka has shown their commitment to #BreakTheBias, which is the theme for IWD 2022, reads a media release.

State Minister of Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation Md Mahbub Ali graced the event as the chief guest.

Present as the event's special guest was Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

The panelists of the event were Sadia Haque, founder of ShareTrip; Shimul Yousuf, actor, director and singer; Humaira Azam, managing director and CEO of Trust Bank Limited; Shwapna Bhowmick, country manager at Marks & Spencer; and Farida Yasmin, president of National Press Club.

Awardees included Rumana Chowdhury, founder and chief Designer of Warah, Sharmin Rinvi, president of Economic Reporters Forum, and Nahid Osman, celebrity chef.

The panel was moderated by Mahzabin Ferdous, executive director of Concito.

General Manager in-Charge and Director of Sales and Marketing of Radisson Sharfuddin Newaz, said, "It brings us, at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, great joy to be celebrating the career-based accomplishments of Bangladeshi female professionals, especially during the month of our great country's Independence. We must never forget to pay tribute to these dynamic Bangladeshi women, whose role in moving the country forward is immense. Our best wishes to all of our respected panelists as well as all the women who have joined us here tonight."

Every year, Radisson Blu Dhaka celebrates International Women's Day through their signature programme, which features special events and discounts on the hotel's services for women, the release added.

This is the first time they have launched their awards series for outstanding women professionals.