Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden holds Indian food festival

Radisson Blu Dhaka will take its respective guests on a gastronomic voyage to enjoy the tantalizing flavours of "Indian Food Festival" starting from 21 October to 27 October, beginning from 1830 hours to 2300 hours at Water Garden Brasserie.

Dhaka is a city that sees numerous tourists coming from various parts of Asia. Hence, Radisson Blu Dhaka aims to bring this Indian culinary fiesta to delight the food enthusiasts who enjoy authentic Indian cuisine, as well as international cuisine too. A team of high professional chefs will prepare a delightful blend of mouth-watering dishes of India infused with the local taste to bring in the authentic flavour of Asia.

The cold station includes variety of salads such as Laziz Tikka Salad, Chunky Chana Chut, Kashmiri Fruit Salad, Potato Tikka Salad etc., while the hot station has Mutton Paya Soup, Mulligatawny Soup and other kind of soups.

Photo: Courtesy

The mélange of Indian culinary secrets and Bangladeshi greens and meats creates an aromatic and mouth-watering buffet that could've won over even the toughest of critics. From spicy street foods and chaats such as Pani Puri, Papri Chaat to kebabs like Chicken Kalmi Kebab, Shami Kebab, Reshmi Kebab and biriyanis like Hyderabadi Mutton Biriyani, every dish had a symphony of its own. And of course, there has been a generous assortment of desserts like the popular Motichoor Ladoo, Malpua Rabri, Roshmalai, Mughla Shahi Tukra and the list goes on and on, given the fame of Indian sweets.

The highlight of the festival lies in the main dishes of this Indian cuisine. The famous delicacies such as Jeera Polao, Beef Vindaloo, Amritsari Fish, Mughlai Fish Curry, Dal Makhani and many mouth-watering delicacies for diners. No one will want to miss the live station which includes Dosa, Rumaili Roti, Chola Bhature, Pav Bhaji to name a few items which will leave an everlasting taste of the street foods of India.

To cap off this perfect meal, taking centre stage at this restaurant, will be the everything-sweet corner — the dessert station, offering a wide variety of delicious desserts such as Pista Ladoo, Balushai, Bashon Ladoo, Kasmiree Cham Cham and many more, just waiting to be discovered, covering every dessert even the most experienced foodie could wish for.

The buffet dinner is priced at Tk4400++ per person. Patrons will be happy to avail "Buy One Get One" Offer" available with selected bank cards and on selected dates. Also, there is the "Buy One Get Three" offer available and for selected dates too.

That's not all! The other attraction of the festival will be a raffle draw for guests who can win the chance to go on trips to UAE, India and Kolkata. The event is supported by Air Arabia, US-Bangla Airlines, Air Astra, Sygmaz, Ethar Sound, Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View and Bank Partner Mutual Trust Bank.

So what are you waiting for? Come with your family and get the opportunity to enjoy the mouth-watering flavours that will give you an unforgettable real life experience of the latest recipes and taste of India's vibrant and diverse food culture in a cozy, wonderful ambience setting at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

All prices are subject to 12.5% Service Charge and 15% VAT.

For dining reservations, please dial at the numbers 01730089130, 01313030307.