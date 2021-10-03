Making memorable moments with superior quality

Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, the only 5 star hotel of Chattogram started its journey on 14th of April 2015 to indulge the port city dwellers with its trademark quality hospitality services, and had continued to deliver this for the past 6 years.

This luxurious hotel with 241 rooms, offers the guest an unforgettable experience throughout. Besides 11 state of the art meeting rooms, amongst which 2 pillar less ballrooms, 950 Square Meter each, the hotel has several dining options, where you will find a diversity of food offerings to content your taste buds.

Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View has 5 sophisticated restaurants and bars, where you can spend good quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The restaurants are distinguished from each other in terms of the offered cuisines, ambience, seating arrangements, location and overall experiences offered.

Mezetto

Did you ever desired to have a bird's eye view of the Chattogram City on a monsoon noon or on a autumn evening with beautiful blue sky?

In this green city Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View is offering you the pleasure to fulfill your desire.

Mezetto, the highest restaurant in the city is just the right spot in the city to give you such mesmerizing experience.

Located at the 20th floor of the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, is the most lavish and luxurious eatery of the port city. Mezetto being a fine dining outlet with its own cigar and wine bar, has numerous seating arrangements both inside and outside. The altitude of Mezetto offers stunning 360 views of the city which makes it, together with the exquisite and well-appointed Mediterranean cuisine, a place to create memorable moments. Mezetto serves mouthwatering fine dining dishes along with a wide range of Pizza, Pasta and steak delights. Among the most appealing dishes of Mezetto you will find Salmon Ravioli, Lobster Bisque soup, Baked seafood cannelloni, Grill Lobster, Stuffed Chicken, Rib Eye (Angus), Fillet steak (Beef sirloin), Imported T-Bone steak, Lamb Shank, Imported Lamb Chop and many more exquisite options.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Xchange

The Xchange, being the all-day dining, is open throughout from 06:30 AM to 11:00 PM. This spacious restaurant, with its natural daylight, offers a wide range of dishes.

Having the largest kitchen in the city, The Xchange offers dishes from around the world, starting from starters such as Panko Crumbed Butterfly Prawn served with Garlic aioli, Buffalo Chicken Wings to main courses such as Grill Salmon Steak, Australian Aged Ribeye, Thai style sizzling, along with traditional favorites like Mutton Biryani and curry's. The homemade Gulab Jamun has its own fanbase in and around the city.

The Xchange also has private dining options where you can have small gatherings, meetings, celebrations with the quality food options.

The hotels renowned Super Breakfast consists of more than 30 dishes, fresh juices, hot beverages and a live station providing you eggs, prepared to your liking, pancakes and so much more.

The Xchange also offers an all international dinner buffet consisting of a wide range of dishes along with a live cooking station, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

PORT Bar & Deli

PORT Bar & Deli, the hotels' lobby hangout, serves refreshing hot beverages along with delicious sweet treats and confectionary items. The pastry chefs' team of the hotel delivers their best works when making custom made cakes for their patrons. PORT Bar & Deli, with the adjacent outdoor boatyard area. also offers a pleasing ambience with a capacity of 150 seats.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

This spacious lobby adjacent café serves wide range of snacks and scrumptious platters such as Surf & Turf sharing platter for 4 person consisting Chicken satay, mini Beef or Chicken Burger, Fish Croquettes with Crab, Grilled Butterfly Shrimp with lemon butter sauce, Mozzarella cheese ball and more delicious additions. Among other big platters you will find Healthy Sharing Platter and Arabic Sharing Platter which can be a great meal for your entire family on a beautiful afternoon leisure.

Radisson Blu Bay View Chattogram also offers their valuable clients an amazing infinity pool. It is the only infinity pool in the port city.

Banquet with 3500 pax where private and official programs can be organized at its best level.

The Health Club includes a world class fitness center, 2 outdoor tennis courts and separate locker room facility for male and female.

Guests can easily arrange their customized events, celebration in many of these restaurants and banquet spaces of Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View. In order to talk about reservations, celebrations and making memorable moments for your loved ones simply call to: +8801777701120.