Nur Mohammad new MD of Grameen Bank

Nur Mohammad has been promoted to the position of managing director (acting) of Grameen Bank.

The appointment was made 153rd meeting of Grameen Bank's board of directors, reads a press release.

Before his appointment as the MD, he served as deputy managing director of the human resources and service management division of the bank.

Nur Mohammad joined Grameen Bank as an education officer back in 1989 after obtaining a Master of Arts degree in Islamic History and Culture from Rajshahi University.

Throughout his career, he has made exceptional contributions to the organisation's development, demonstrating remarkable skills, success and responsibility in various administrative positions such as branch manager, program officer, area manager, zonal audit officer, zonal manager and divisional head.

With his extensive experience in the bank, he has played a leading role in poverty alleviation, contributing significantly to the institution's progress.

Nur Mohammad was born in the village of Borobihanoli in Bagmara Upazila of Rajshahi district.

