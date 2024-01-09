Nur Mohammad new MD of Grameen Bank

Corporates

Press Release
09 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 07:45 pm

Related News

Nur Mohammad new MD of Grameen Bank

Press Release
09 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Nur Mohammad new MD of Grameen Bank

Nur Mohammad has been promoted to the position of managing director (acting) of Grameen Bank. 

The appointment was made 153rd meeting of Grameen Bank's board of directors, reads a press release.

Before his appointment as the MD, he served as deputy managing director of the human resources and service management division of the bank.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nur Mohammad joined Grameen Bank as an education officer back in 1989 after obtaining a Master of Arts degree in Islamic History and Culture from Rajshahi University.

Throughout his career, he has made exceptional contributions to the organisation's development, demonstrating remarkable skills, success and responsibility in various administrative positions such as branch manager, program officer, area manager, zonal audit officer, zonal manager and divisional head.

With his extensive experience in the bank, he has played a leading role in poverty alleviation, contributing significantly to the institution's progress.

Nur Mohammad was born in the village of Borobihanoli in Bagmara Upazila of Rajshahi district.
 

Grameen Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tale of trending tiles

A tale of trending tiles

7h | Habitat
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

10h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

10h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

6m | Videos
Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

56m | Videos
Only one question roaming around - who will be the opposition party?

Only one question roaming around - who will be the opposition party?

3h | Videos
Captive power is not cheap anymore

Captive power is not cheap anymore

5h | Videos