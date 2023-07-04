Nur Mohammad new DMD of Grameen Bank

04 July, 2023
Nur Mohammad new DMD of Grameen Bank

Nur Mohammad is now the deputy managing director (human resources and service management) of Grameen Bank. 

Before his appointment as the DMD, he served as the general manager of the monitoring and evaluation division of the bank, reads a press release.

Nur Mohammad joined Grameen Bank as an education officer back in 1989 after obtaining a Master of Arts degree in Islamic History and Culture from Rajshahi University. 

Throughout his career, he has made exceptional contributions to the organization's development, demonstrating remarkable skills, success and responsibility in various administrative positions such as branch manager, program officer, area manager, zonal audit officer, zonal manager and divisional head for 34 years.

With his extensive experience in the bank, he has played a leading role in poverty alleviation, contributing significantly to the institution's progress.

Nur Mohammad was born in the village of Borobihanoli in Bagmara Upazila of Rajshahi district.

