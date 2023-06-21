Grameen Bank implements countrywide tree plantation programme

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Inspired by Bangabandhu's love for trees and expressing solidarity with the initiative taken by the Honorable Prime Minister to tackle the challenges of climate change, Grameen Bank has inaugurated a programme to plant 20 crore trees nationwide in 2023 by planting saplings at the head office premises.

On this occasion, Chairman of Grameen Bank Board of Directors Professor Dr AKM Saiful Majid was present as the chief guest in a function organized at Grameen Bank Head Office Mirpur-2 Dhaka, under the chairmanship of Managing Director Md Mosleh Uddin. Md Jasim Uddin, director of Grameen Bank Board of Directors, was present as an honored guest. Deputy Managing Director Md Saiduzzaman Bhuiyan and other executives along with all the officers and employees of Grameen Bank head office were also present in the ceremony.

The programme started with National Anthem and recitation of Holy Quran followed by display of an infographic on impacts of climate change.

In the speech of the chief guest, Grameen Bank Board of Directors Chairman Prof Dr AKM Saiful Majid said, the role of trees in Bangladesh's dynamic economic development, poverty alleviation, employment generation and environmental protection is undeniable. Therefore, as an investment for the environment and ourselves the tree plantation program should be turned into a social movement.

As part of this, Grameen Bank undertook the first large-scale tree plantation program in 2021 on the occasion of Bangabandhu's 46th martyrdom anniversary. On 15 August 2021, 97 lakh forest and fruit tree saplings were planted across the country in one day and on Sheikh Russell Day along with 14 lakh in one day 94 lakh trees were planted. Also, 7 crore fruit, forest and medicinal tree saplings have been planted on Bangabandhu's birth centenary. In 2021-2022, Grameen Bank planted a total of 18 crore 31 lakh 15 thousand 93 tree saplings nationwide. In 2023, we have undertaken a program to plant 20 crore saplings across the country. As a part of this, the program of planting 3 crore trees is going on across the country today. Our tree planting will play an effective role in creating a happy and prosperous Bangladesh for future generations by facing the challenges of climate change.

Md Jasim Uddin, director of the Grameen Bank Board of Directors, said in his speech that in the context of Bangladesh, the issue of tree plantation is inextricably linked with protecting the balance of the environment. Bangladesh should have 25 percent forest land; Where currently there is forest land of only 16%. Awareness should be created among the people about the benefits of plantation, so that they are encouraged to plant trees extensively for personal and social reasons.

In his president's speech Md Mosleh Uddin, managing director of Grameen Bank said that Bangabandhu deeply loved the soil, people, environment and nature of Bengal. He called for tree plantation at all levels, carried out coastal afforestation which was an expression of healthy and eco-friendly society. Inspired by Bangabandhu's love for trees and responding to the call of the prime minister, Grameen Bank has undertaken a massive tree plantation programme across the country. This plantation programme of Grameen Bank at the marginal level of the country will play a significant role in building a sustainable Bangladesh by dealing with the effects of climate change.

