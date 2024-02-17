Statements about seizure of institutions being made to tarnish Grameen Bank’s reputation: Chairman

Grameen Bank Chairman Professor Dr AKM Saiful Majid speaks at a press conference at the bank's head office in capital's Mirpur on Saturday (17 February). Photo: TBS

There are deliberate efforts to tarnish the reputation of Grameen Bank by spreading false allegations that the bank seized seven other institutions financed by the bank, its Chairman Professor Dr AKM Saiful Majid said today (17 February).

"Dr Yunus has no ownership in the seven institutions, including Grameen Telecom and Grameen Kalyan, for which the board of directors of Grameen Bank nominated new directors and a chairman on 12 February. Dr Yunus will be stepping down from the position of chairman in these companies following the new nominations," he said at a press conference at the head office of Grameen Bank.

Mentioning that these charitable organisations have been established using funds from Grameen Bank, the bank's chairman said Dr Yunus does not hold any shares in them.

He further said they have evidence indicating that significant sums of money have been illicitly laundered abroad from the Grameen Bank.

"We are currently conducting a thorough audit. Once we obtain comprehensive information, we will share details about this matter. Right now, we do not want to blame anyone," he added.

Earlier on 15 February, Nobel laureate Dr Yunus alleged that Grameen Bank seized eight institutions and is running them in its own way. Even after seeking redressal from the police, they are not getting any help.

The institutions are Grameen Telecom, Grameen Kalyan, Grameen Fisheries and Livestock Foundation, Grameen Agriculture Foundation, Grameen Shamogree, Grameen Fund, Grameen Shakti, and Grameen Communication.

Following the allegation, The Grameen Bank said yesterday it has the authority to appoint the chairman and a number of directors of organisations formed under its financing.

Grameen Bank has recently named new directors for Grameen Telecom and Grameen Kalyan, with Prof Dr AKM Saiful Majid taking over as chairman, replacing Yunus.

In response to a question, Dr Yunus said the institutions were built with business profit, not through Grameen Bank's money.

He said the companies were being run according to the law.

"Out of nowhere, some outsiders came and forcefully occupied the building, and we became the outsiders," said the Nobel laureate.