Statements about seizure of institutions being made to tarnish Grameen Bank’s reputation: Chairman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 07:12 pm

Related News

Statements about seizure of institutions being made to tarnish Grameen Bank’s reputation: Chairman

These charitable organisations have been established using funds from Grameen Bank, he said

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 07:12 pm
Grameen Bank Chairman Professor Dr AKM Saiful Majid speaks at a press conference at the bank&#039;s head office in capital&#039;s Mirpur on Saturday (17 February). Photo: TBS
Grameen Bank Chairman Professor Dr AKM Saiful Majid speaks at a press conference at the bank's head office in capital's Mirpur on Saturday (17 February). Photo: TBS

There are deliberate efforts to tarnish the reputation of Grameen Bank by spreading false allegations that the bank seized seven other institutions financed by the bank, its Chairman Professor Dr AKM Saiful Majid said today (17 February).

"Dr Yunus has no ownership in the seven institutions, including Grameen Telecom and Grameen Kalyan, for which the board of directors of Grameen Bank nominated new directors and a chairman on 12 February. Dr Yunus will be stepping down from the position of chairman in these companies following the new nominations," he said at a press conference at the head office of Grameen Bank.

Mentioning that these charitable organisations have been established using funds from Grameen Bank, the bank's chairman said Dr Yunus does not hold any shares in them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He further said they have evidence indicating that significant sums of money have been illicitly laundered abroad from the Grameen Bank.

Also Read: Grameen Bank clarifies Dr Yunus was not 'illegally' replaced as Grameen Telecom chairman

"We are currently conducting a thorough audit. Once we obtain comprehensive information, we will share details about this matter. Right now, we do not want to blame anyone," he added.

Earlier on 15 February, Nobel laureate Dr Yunus alleged that Grameen Bank seized eight institutions and is running them in its own way. Even after seeking redressal from the police, they are not getting any help.

The institutions are Grameen Telecom, Grameen Kalyan, Grameen Fisheries and Livestock Foundation, Grameen Agriculture Foundation, Grameen Shamogree, Grameen Fund, Grameen Shakti, and Grameen Communication.

Following the allegation, The Grameen Bank said yesterday it has the authority to appoint the chairman and a number of directors of organisations formed under its financing.

Our institutions have been seized, we are in dire straits: Dr Yunus

Grameen Bank has recently named new directors for Grameen Telecom and Grameen Kalyan, with Prof Dr AKM Saiful Majid taking over as chairman, replacing Yunus.

In response to a question, Dr Yunus said the institutions were built with business profit, not through Grameen Bank's money.

He said the companies were being run according to the law.

"Out of nowhere, some outsiders came and forcefully occupied the building, and we became the outsiders," said the Nobel laureate.

Top News

Grameen Bank / Bangladesh / Dr Yunus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

8h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

10h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Navalny's death: West blames Putin

Navalny's death: West blames Putin

1h | Videos
Bangladesh has huge potential to serve as a shining example

Bangladesh has huge potential to serve as a shining example

58m | Videos
Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

3h | Videos
GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

4h | Videos