Gramin Bank holds 63rd zonal manager and audit officer conference

Gramin Bank organised the 63rd Zonal Manager and Audit Officer Conference-2024 at its main office auditorium with the theme "Economic Freedom for the Less Privileged."

AKM Saiful Majid, Chair of Gramin Bank's Board of Directors, attended the day-long conference as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Top executives like Mohammed Mosleh Uddin, Gramin Bank's Managing Director, Nur Mohammad, Deputy Managing Director (Operations), Mohammed Jasim Uddin, Gramin Bank Board Director, and Sayeduzzaman Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director (Branch Operations and Supervision), along with leaders from 40 zones, including Zonal Managers and Audit Officers, discussed Gramin Bank's nationwide operations.

The goal was to enhance efficiency across zones and audit offices through strategic planning and directives.