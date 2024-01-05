Gramin Bank holds 63rd zonal manager and audit officer conference

Corporates

Press Release
05 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 03:16 pm

Related News

Gramin Bank holds 63rd zonal manager and audit officer conference

Press Release
05 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 03:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Gramin Bank organised the 63rd Zonal Manager and Audit Officer Conference-2024 at its main office auditorium with the theme "Economic Freedom for the Less Privileged."

AKM Saiful Majid, Chair of Gramin Bank's Board of Directors, attended the day-long conference as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Top executives like Mohammed Mosleh Uddin, Gramin Bank's Managing Director, Nur Mohammad, Deputy Managing Director (Operations), Mohammed Jasim Uddin, Gramin Bank Board Director, and Sayeduzzaman Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director (Branch Operations and Supervision), along with leaders from 40 zones, including Zonal Managers and Audit Officers, discussed Gramin Bank's nationwide operations. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The goal was to enhance efficiency across zones and audit offices through strategic planning and directives.

 

Grameen Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flat sandals effortlessly pair with sundresses, jeans, skirts, or even business casual attire, making them a reliable option for a variety of settings. Photo: Nino Rossi by Apex

Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

4h | Mode
About 80% of Asif’s body is paralysed, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back. Photo: Courtesy

Turning tragedy to strength

2h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Who is winning the AL-BNP battle on Facebook?

8h | Panorama
People walk down a street lined with outdoor seating for restaurants in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on 18 July 2021. Photo: REUTERS

2024's economy will be just as unpredictable as 2023's

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

19h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

20h | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

23h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

1d | Videos