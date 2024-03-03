NSU Center for business research hosts a dynamic research workshop series

The Center for Business Research at North South University (NSU) hosted an enlightening series of research workshops on February 29 and March 3. The distinguished Dean of the School of Business and Economics, Professor Helal Ahammad, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Professor Niaz Ahmed, the Director of NSU Center for Business Research (NSU-CBR), inaugurated the workshops, emphasizing the pivotal role these current and upcoming sessions will play in elevating NSU's research capabilities and bolstering its publication output. The strategic alignment with recent directives from the Honorable Vice-Chancellor and Chair of the Board of Trustees underscored the critical impact of research and publications on NSU's international ranking and accreditation.

The workshops featured prominent researchers from NSU, including Professor Mahmud Shareef from the Department of Management, Dr. Md. Nurul Kabir from the Department of Accounting & Finance, Dr. Muhammad Sabbir Rahman from Marketing & International Business, and Dr. Saima Khan from the Department of Economics. Their expertise and insights contributed to a dynamic experience for participants.

Furthermore, Professor Norman Swazo, who serves as the Director of the Office of Research at NSU, delivered a comprehensive presentation elucidating the intricacies of the research project review process. He also delved into the nuanced procedures associated with funding approval, offering valuable insights into the applicable guidelines.

The chief guest of the session, Professor Helal Ahammad, conveyed that the initiative reflects NSU's steadfast commitment to fostering a culture of research excellence within its academic community. Professor Helal Ahammad concluded the workshops with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the presenters, organizers, and attendees for making the event a resounding success.