11 February, 2024, 04:15 pm
NBL holds Annual Business Conference for its corporate branches and Dhaka South region

The annual business conference for the corporate branches and Dhaka South region of National Bank Limited took place on Sunday (11 February) at NBL's Training Institute. 

Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar, chairman of National Bank, inaugurated the conference as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, chaired the conference while Deputy Managing Directors Syed Rois Uddin and Sheikh Akter Uddin Ahmed, along with various divisional heads from the head office, were also present.

At the conference attended by corporate branch managers and all branches within the Dhaka South region, comprehensive action plans were discussed for implementation until the end of the current year. 

Attendees conveyed their commitment to exert continuous effort throughout the year, aiming to enhance the bank's business growth, recover non-performing classified loans, and attain the annual targets.
 

