Concluding ceremony of 'Foundation Course for Junior Officer 2023: Credit Operations Module' held

Photo: Courtesy

Fifteen days long training on "Foundation Course for Junior Officer (General) (Year-2023): Credit Operations Module" (1st Batch) of National Bank Limited has been concluded at the Training Institute of the bank on 30 January.

Thirty-one officers from different branches of NBL participated in this Training Course. Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of National Bank Limited was present in the Concluding ceremony as the chief guest and distribute certificates & prize among the participants. Mr. Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director of NBL presided over the program. Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, vice president and Principal of NBTI was also present in the programme.