National Bank Limited appoints Md Abdul Matin as deputy managing director

National Bank Limited appointed Md Abdul Matin as the deputy managing director, effective from 5 March.

Prior to joining NBL, Matin served as the deputy managing director of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited.

Throughout his extensive banking career, Matin has held various leadership positions in prominent financial institutions in Bangladesh. He began his journey as a Probationary Officer at Southeast Bank in 1996 and subsequently served in key roles at Eastern Bank, Dhaka Bank, National Bank, and Prime Bank. His diverse experience includes serving as the Head of Branch and leading different divisions within these organizations.

Matin is a seasoned professional who participated in numerous training programmes and workshops from both home and abroad. He is also a Certified Expert in Risk Management (CERM) and has authored a book namely, "Credit operations and risk management in commercial banks."

His academic background includes an M.Com and B.Com in Accounting, as well as an MBA in Management from the University of Dhaka.